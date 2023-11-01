When will Gabriel Jesus be back for Arsenal? Significant blow for the Gunners with attacker facing another month out with hamstring injury after Mikel Arteta's 'totally wrong' admission

Gabriel Jesus could remain out of action for at least a month after he suffered a hamstring injury against Sevilla last week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had earlier mentioned that he would not put a timeframe on the striker's return as he wants him to completely recover from his injury and then return to action. Now, according to The Sun, Jesus is likely to remain out of action until December. The Brazilian is currently away from the first-team training and is undergoing rehab at the club's training facility in London Colney.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester City star missed the first three matches of the ongoing season due to a knee problem and played his first game against Fulham on August 26. Last week again, the 26-year-old walked off the pitch during the club's Champions League clash against Sevilla with a hamstring problem and then missed the Gunners' weekend 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

WHAT NEXT? The forward is expected to miss the Gunners' next six matches and will only be available for selection on December 2 when the club take on Wolves in the Premier League.