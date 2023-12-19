How to watch the Frisco Bowl NCAA game: Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

In a feisty Frisco Bowl NCAA game, a shaky Marshall Thundering Herd will host a high-flying UTSA Roadrunners at the Toyota Stadium.
The Marshall Thundering Herd, on the other hand, have had some shaky performances in their previous five games with three embarrassing defeats and two wins. Quarterback Cam Fancher has been listed in the transfer's portal and his loss could be a big one for the home side.
UTSA Roadrunners' scintillating gallop of four consecutive victories ended as Tulane defeated them in their previous fixture. But the visitors will still be confident of winning the crucial encounter as they boast of Frank Harris in their squad who can produce a magical outing.
Despite their recent results, UTSA are touted to win the fixture as Marshall Thundering Herd will be without their star quarterback Cam Fancher and the former have the arsenal to carve upon the latter's defense.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners: Date and Kick-off time
|Date:
|December 19, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
|Stadium:
|Toyota Stadium
Marshall Thundering Herd will host UTSA Roadrunners at the Toyota Stadium on December 19, 2023, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the USA.
Where to watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners
The Frisco Bowl fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $11 a month or $110 per year.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners Tickets
The tickets for the fixture between Marshall Thundering Herd and UTSA Roadrunners will be available on VIVID Seats.
Marshall Thundering Head vs UTSA Roadrunners Betting Prediction
|Favorite
|UTSA
|Spread (ODDS)
|-12 (-110)
|Favourite Moneyline
|-501
|Underdog Moneyline
|+367
|Total
|52.5
|Over Moneyline
|-110
|Under Moneyline
|-110
Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners key players
Marshall Thundering Head key players
- Cam Fancher has been the most crucial player for the Marshall Thundering Herd with 202 completions and 27 total sacks and 2162 passing yards.
- Rasheen Ali has 14 rushing touchdowns and 203 rushing attempts with 1043 rushing yards.
- Eli Neal has 30 solo tackles and 55 assist tackles taking his tally to 85 total tackles.
UTSA Roadrunners' key players
- Frank Harris has a completion percentage of 64.9% with 7.5 yards per pass attempts while also covering 2506 passing yards.
- Joshua Cephus has 82 receptions with 84 long receptions with 12.8 yards per reception.
- Rashad Wisdom has also been influential with 47 solo tackles and 11 assist tackles taking it to 58 tackles.
Marshall Thundering Herd and UTSA Roadrunners recent results
Marshall Thundering Herd's recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|November 26, 2023
|Arkansas City
|(W) 35-21
|November 19, 2023
|South Alabama
|(L) 28-0
|November 12, 2023
|GA Southern
|(W) 38-33
|November 5, 2023
|Appalachian State Mountaineers
|(L) 31-9
|October 29, 2023
|Coastal Carolina
|(L) 34-6
UTSA Roadrunners' recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|November 25, 2023
|23 Tulane
|(L) 29-16
|November 18, 2023
|South Florida
|(W) 49-21
|November 12, 2023
|Rice
|(W) 34-11
|November 5, 2023
|North Texas
|(W) 37-29
|October 29, 2023
|East Carolina
|(W) 41-27