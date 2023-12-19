How to watch the Frisco Bowl NCAA game: Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

How to watch the match between Marshall Thundering Herd and UTSA Roadrunners, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a feisty Frisco Bowl NCAA game, a shaky Marshall Thundering Herd will host a high-flying UTSA Roadrunners at the Toyota Stadium.

The Marshall Thundering Herd, on the other hand, have had some shaky performances in their previous five games with three embarrassing defeats and two wins. Quarterback Cam Fancher has been listed in the transfer's portal and his loss could be a big one for the home side.

Article continues below

UTSA Roadrunners' scintillating gallop of four consecutive victories ended as Tulane defeated them in their previous fixture. But the visitors will still be confident of winning the crucial encounter as they boast of Frank Harris in their squad who can produce a magical outing.

Despite their recent results, UTSA are touted to win the fixture as Marshall Thundering Herd will be without their star quarterback Cam Fancher and the former have the arsenal to carve upon the latter's defense.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners: Date and Kick-off time

Date: December 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Marshall Thundering Herd will host UTSA Roadrunners at the Toyota Stadium on December 19, 2023, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the USA.

Where to watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners

The Frisco Bowl fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $11 a month or $110 per year.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners Tickets

The tickets for the fixture between Marshall Thundering Herd and UTSA Roadrunners will be available on VIVID Seats.

Marshall Thundering Head vs UTSA Roadrunners Betting Prediction

Favorite UTSA Spread (ODDS) -12 (-110) Favourite Moneyline -501 Underdog Moneyline +367 Total 52.5 Over Moneyline -110 Under Moneyline -110

Marshall Thundering Herd vs UTSA Roadrunners key players

Marshall Thundering Head key players

Cam Fancher has been the most crucial player for the Marshall Thundering Herd with 202 completions and 27 total sacks and 2162 passing yards.

has been the most crucial player for the Marshall Thundering Herd with 202 completions and 27 total sacks and 2162 passing yards. Rasheen Ali has 14 rushing touchdowns and 203 rushing attempts with 1043 rushing yards.

has 14 rushing touchdowns and 203 rushing attempts with 1043 rushing yards. Eli Neal has 30 solo tackles and 55 assist tackles taking his tally to 85 total tackles.

UTSA Roadrunners' key players

Frank Harris has a completion percentage of 64.9% with 7.5 yards per pass attempts while also covering 2506 passing yards.

has a completion percentage of 64.9% with 7.5 yards per pass attempts while also covering 2506 passing yards. Joshua Cephus has 82 receptions with 84 long receptions with 12.8 yards per reception.

has 82 receptions with 84 long receptions with 12.8 yards per reception. Rashad Wisdom has also been influential with 47 solo tackles and 11 assist tackles taking it to 58 tackles.

Marshall Thundering Herd and UTSA Roadrunners recent results

Marshall Thundering Herd's recent results

Date Opposition Result November 26, 2023 Arkansas City (W) 35-21 November 19, 2023 South Alabama (L) 28-0 November 12, 2023 GA Southern (W) 38-33 November 5, 2023 Appalachian State Mountaineers (L) 31-9 October 29, 2023 Coastal Carolina (L) 34-6

UTSA Roadrunners' recent results