Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed the PGMOL have admitted they made an error during Newcastle United versus Brentford.

Newcastle earn controversial penalty

Thomas Frank in disarray

PGMOL admit mistake post-match

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was brought down by Brentford goalkeeper Michael Flekken in the 63rd minute, with referee Craig Pawson consulting with his assistant before awarding the hosts a penalty shortly after.

A penalty that England international Callum Wilson would go on to score, securing all three points for Eddie Howe's side in the 1-0 win. VAR would go on to review the decision made by Pawson, but it deemed it not to be a clear and obvious error on his part.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brentford boss Frank was left in dismay following the decision to award Newcastle the penalty in the loss, having seen his side denied a spot-kick in similar circumstances during their recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have since revealed after the game that they had made a mistake in awarding Newcastle the penalty, which ultimately cost Brentford the game.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We just got this key match situations (booklet) from the game, we get that every week (and it explains) if it is a correct on-field decision or if VAR got it. They actually said it was incorrect the on-field decision, as I understood it, but the VAR was correct because it was not a clear and obvious error," Frank told The Athletic.

"For me it was just a frustrating thing that a very tight game is decided by a borderline decision from the assistant referee. Hey, that happens and we move forward. They will learn, we learn."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENTFORD? The Bees will look to bounce-back following their recent loss this weekend, as they host Premier League strugglers Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off UK time).