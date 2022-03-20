Former Chelsea wonderkid Musonda attracting transfer interest from Mourinho's Roma

Chelsea playmaker Charly Musonda has a host of clubs ready to sign him on a free transfer, with his 10-year spell at Stamford Bridge soon to end.

The 25-year-old is of interest to Roma and Hellas Verona after announcing in December that he would leave Chelsea.

Roma were previously interested in taking him on loan and Jose Mourinho is understood to have built a relationship with the Belgian.

Article continues below

What happened to Musonda?

Not only was Musonda once Chelsea's most exciting youngster, but he also was Belgium's next great hope to replace Eden Hazard.

A wonderful first loan spell at Betis, who are also currently monitoring him, only added to the excitement about his potential.

Unfortunately, a couple of bad loans spells were followed by a career-threatening injury sustained at the beginning of a loan at Vitesse that continued into 2021.

Now, Musonda has been fit for almost a year, but Chelsea have opted to release him and have barely used him in their Under-23s.

What has been said?

Musonda admitted he broke down in tears after when Petr Cech phoned him to say his Chelsea career was over on The Beautiful Game Podcast: "It definitely wasn't my decision [to leave at the end of the season].

"My ambition was always to play for Chelsea and I always said I was either going to leave because I wasn't good enough or if I was told I have to go.

"Obviously having been out for the last two or three years it was a bit difficult with my injury. I did everything I could, I worked as hard as I could to just be fit, to be able to be a part of the first team in pre-season, which was something I did and I was very happy about it.

"I was very optimistic that I was going to be able to train with the first team and be back in the team and then build up my fitness.

"I spoke with Petr Cech and he basically explained to me that the contract, it is what it is. There's one year left and the club won't let you go on loan if you don't sign an extension."

He continued: "My initial talk was simply saying, 'listen, I appreciate the contract, I see where the club is coming from, my initial thinking would be to stay here and be with the team.'

"I don't really care as long as I can show what I can do here, because I came to Chelsea to try and play here.

"I spoke to the manager and said I would play here for free. It's not the question of the contract, so I was disappointed I didn't play against Weymouth. [I explained] I will literally play for free this year and if I'm doing well then next year we can talk about [an extension].

"It's not about the money, it's either I'm good enough to play for Chelsea or I'm not good enough to play for Chelsea."

Further reading