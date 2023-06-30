'It is time!' - Folarin Balogun hints at transfer decision with USMNT forward expected to leave Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has hinted that a big call on his future may be close, with the Arsenal striker being heavily linked with clubs across Europe.

Striker starred on loan at Reims last season

Under contract until 2025

Wants a fresh start in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old frontman, who has pledged international allegiance to the United States and already opened his goal account for the USMNT, has made it clear that he will not be hanging around at Emirates Stadium to fill back-up duties. He has also ruled out another loan deal being put in place after breaking through the 20-goal barrier at Ligue 1 outfit Reims in 2022-23. It remains to be seen what the summer transfer window has in store for Balogun, but he has posted “it is time” in a cryptic message on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun remains under contract at Arsenal through to 2025, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that said deal will be honoured as the New York native – who has been on the Gunners’ books since 2008 – prepares to take on a new challenge outside of north London.

WHAT NEXT? Several clubs are said to have shown interest in Balogun, with the highly-rated youngster in a position to choose between the likes of AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Marseille, RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace.