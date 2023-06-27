Arsenal tell Folarin Balogun to step up permanent transfer search after USMNT forward snubs contract extension talks

Arsenal have reportedly told Folarin Balogun’s agents to step up their search for a new club, with contract talks at Emirates Stadium being snubbed.

Highly-rated striker attracting interest

Starred on loan at Reims last season

Will not sign new deal in north London

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker has seen his stock soar since hitting 21 goals during a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims in 2022-23. He remains tied to a contract in north London through to 2025, with questions asked of whether he would be open to signing fresh terms.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has no desire to discuss a new deal with the Gunners and has stated that he will not be heading out on loan again next season. With that in mind, 90min claims that his representatives are being charged with the task of putting a permanent transfer in place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun is reluctant to remain at Arsenal while his route to regular first-team football is blocked by the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, with there a desire on his part to become a prominent figure somewhere having also become a senior international with the United States.

WHAT NEXT? Clubs from across Europe are said to have expressed interest in the USMNT star – including AC Milan, Juventus and RB Leipzig – while it is claimed that Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham and Everton are all considering moves to keep £30 million-rated ($38m) Balogun in the Premier League.