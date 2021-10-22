Fernandes doubtful for Manchester United clash with Liverpool, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes could miss Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 27-year-old midfielder has picked up a knock this week after playing a starring role in United's 3-2 win against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Solskjaer is unsure if the Portugal international will be available to feature against the Reds at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

What has been said?

The coach said at his pre-match press conference: "It's still just Friday, the game's on Sunday, we'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone [in training]. Let's see Sunday.

"Games like Wednesday night are always going bring knocks and bruises and, yeah, we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time and hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Yes, Bruno might be a doubt, but he's doing everything he can to be ready."

Goal View

Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker says: "The players who Solskjaer hinted at being doubts are Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Fred. All three of who you would ordinarily expect to start at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"The Norwegian is always keen to keep injury news and team news close to his chest and regularly responds in press conferences by telling journalists he will not reveal his team. Which is why it wouldn't be a surprise if all three were fit to play against Liverpool.

"Fernandes is a key player and fresh off the back off his man of the match performance on Wednesday will be desperate to feature. Rashford, with two goals in two games since returning from injury, will also be desperate to start - and if he managed to play for a prolonged period with a range of injuries, the hope will be that he would be able to shake off a dead leg by Sunday."

Fernandes for Man Utd

Fernandes is United's joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals and two assists from eight appearances.

United have taken one point from their last three games in the English top flight, most recently losing 4-2 to Leicester. Solskjaer's side currently sit sixth in the table, five points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool are second and trail the Blues by a point.

Further reading