FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Dallas are set to host San Jose Earthquakes in their next MLS game on October 7, 2023.
FC Dallas are coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Houston Dynamos. The home side has played five draws in their last six MLS games and is currently ninth in the table with 41 points from 31 games with 10 wins and 10 losses to their name.
San Jose Earthquakes have four draws in their last six games and come into this fixture on the back of two 1-1 draws against Nashville and Minnesota respectively. The Earthquakes are just above Dallas in the table, having picked up 42 points from 32 games, and are the team with the most draws played in the competition with 12.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Toyota Stadium
The MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at Toyota Stadium.
Next Match
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).
How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
FC Dallas team news
FC Dallas have a couple of injury concerns. Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget are injured while Tarik Scott is a long-term absentee at the club.
FC Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Quignon, Illaramendi, Arriola, Velasco, Obrian; Ferreira.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley, Ibeagha
|Midfielders:
|Quignon, Illarramendi, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Fraser
|Forwards:
|Ferreira, Jimenez, Ansah, Arriola, Endeley, Kamungo, Obrian, Sealy, Velasco
San Jose Earthquakes team news
San Jose Earthquakes also have a few injury concerns of their own. Jack Shakan is set to miss the action due to muscle problems that he incurred back in August. Brazilian defender Nathan Cardoso is out with an ACL injury.
San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Trauco; Yueill, Gruezo, Espinoza; Monteiro, Cowell, Ebobisse.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa
|Defenders:
|Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Agren, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson, Verhoeven
|Midfielders:
|Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Cilley, Medina
|Forwards:
|Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe
Head-to-Head Record
Three of the last four games between the two sides have ended in a 1-1 draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 28, 2023
|Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas
|MLS
|September 18, 2022
|FC Dallas 1-1 Earthquakes
|MLS
|August 14, 2022
|FC Dallas 4-1 Earthquakes
|MLS
|November 8, 2021
|Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas
|MLS