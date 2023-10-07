FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas are set to host San Jose Earthquakes in their next MLS game on October 7, 2023.

FC Dallas are coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Houston Dynamos. The home side has played five draws in their last six MLS games and is currently ninth in the table with 41 points from 31 games with 10 wins and 10 losses to their name.

San Jose Earthquakes have four draws in their last six games and come into this fixture on the back of two 1-1 draws against Nashville and Minnesota respectively. The Earthquakes are just above Dallas in the table, having picked up 42 points from 32 games, and are the team with the most draws played in the competition with 12.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Toyota Stadium

The MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at Toyota Stadium.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

FC Dallas have a couple of injury concerns. Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget are injured while Tarik Scott is a long-term absentee at the club.

FC Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Quignon, Illaramendi, Arriola, Velasco, Obrian; Ferreira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera, Webber Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley, Ibeagha Midfielders: Quignon, Illarramendi, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Fraser Forwards: Ferreira, Jimenez, Ansah, Arriola, Endeley, Kamungo, Obrian, Sealy, Velasco

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes also have a few injury concerns of their own. Jack Shakan is set to miss the action due to muscle problems that he incurred back in August. Brazilian defender Nathan Cardoso is out with an ACL injury.

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Trauco; Yueill, Gruezo, Espinoza; Monteiro, Cowell, Ebobisse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders: Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Agren, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Akapo, Thompson, Verhoeven Midfielders: Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Cilley, Medina Forwards: Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe

Head-to-Head Record

Three of the last four games between the two sides have ended in a 1-1 draw.

Date Match Competition May 28, 2023 Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas MLS September 18, 2022 FC Dallas 1-1 Earthquakes MLS August 14, 2022 FC Dallas 4-1 Earthquakes MLS November 8, 2021 Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas MLS

