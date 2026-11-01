'Smell the ball!' – Fabio Silva reveals father's golden advice after 90th-minute Klassiker heroics

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Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva revealed how his father's advice helped him score a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser against Bayern Munich. Silva smashed home a 90.6 km/h finish to preserve BVB's unbeaten Bundesliga record at the Allianz Arena.

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Silva rescues point with dramatic late strike

Borussia Dortmund forward Fabio Silva produced late heroics to earn BVB a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Trailing 2-1 in the 89th minute, the Portuguese attacker pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area to blast a 90.6 km/h strike past Jonas Urbig.

The goal marked Silva's third league netter of the campaign through eight matchdays, already surpassing his entire tally from the previous season.

His strike ensured Dortmund remain undefeated and level on 18 points with the German record champions.

Dad's advice proves decisive in penalty box

Speaking post-match, Silva attributed his sharp goalscoring instincts inside the box to guidance from his father. "We came here to win. That has to be our mindset this season. We have a lot of quality in our team, and we know we have a fantastic team this year," Silva stated.

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"The guys who start and who come off the bench — they always make an impact. That's something we want everyone to see."

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"My dad always told me that I have to smell the ball in the box, and I was there to smell the second ball. I’m glad I was able to help the team," he added.

Super subs set unprecedented Bundesliga record

Silva's late impact was set up by fellow substitute Konstantinos Karetsas, cementing BVB's extraordinary strength from the bench. Dortmund substitutes have now registered 13 attacking points (five goals and eight assists) this season, setting a new Bundesliga record through eight matchdays.

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Additionally, seven of Dortmund's 14 goals this term have come after the 80th minute.

Silva's contribution highlighted the squad depth built under head coach Niko Kovac.

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Portuguese forward targets continued impact

Silva's timely strike provides Dortmund with immense momentum as they maintain their title challenge alongside Bayern.

The forward will look to build on his impressive scoring form in upcoming domestic and European fixtures.

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BVB turn their attention to their next Bundesliga encounter.