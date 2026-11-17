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Ezri Konsa has claimed that England would have humiliated Spain with a five-goal thrashing if they had not been reduced to ten men during their monumental victory in Madrid. The Arsenal defender believes the Three Lions completely outclassed the reigning European and world champions before Elliot Anderson’s dismissal sparked a late Spanish fightback.

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England survive late scare to snap Spain's 43-game unbeaten streak

Strikes from Harry Kane, Konsa, and Ben White fired Thomas Tuchel's side into a commanding 3-0 lead at the Metropolitano Stadium. Everything changed when Anderson received a red card, forcing the visitors onto the defensive against the world's top-ranked side.

Spain capitalised on their numerical advantage to pull two goals back, threatening a repeat of September's Wembley clash where they overturned a deficit after Kane missed a penalty to win 3-2. This time, however, England's backline stood firm to secure a historic 3-2 triumph and inflict Spain's first defeat in 44 matches.

Konsa hails resilient Three Lions after red card halts dominant display

Reflecting on a dramatic evening in the Spanish capital, Konsa praised his teammates' unity after Anderson's sending-off forced them to weather heavy pressure. The Arsenal centre-back said: "It was a special night, a game we wanted to win, a game we knew we could win. We stuck to our game plan. You guys saw the game at Wembley and I thought we did really well. A few individual errors cost us and they almost did again but we stuck together, 10 men, and dug deep. If we had 11 men on the pitch we would have scored two more."

Konsa also highlighted skipper Kane's leadership once England took the lead against La Roja. He added: "We went 1-0 up and Harry, our captain, told us to keep going and to keep our food on the pedal. This is their first loss in 44 games so it speaks for itself. Coming here and getting the win was special and massive."

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Explaining how England held out defensively under late bombardment, the defender contrasted the win with their previous World Cup loss to Argentina. Konsa continued: "The instruction was to keep going at them. Don’t stop. To keep our food on the pedal. That is what we did. Argentina was different, different circumstances. Playing with 10 men against the world champions would always be difficult. The amount of balls coming into the box we dealt with really well."

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Silverware ambitions grow ahead of home Euros in 2028

Victory in Madrid signals clear growth under Tuchel, proving England can close out tight contests against elite opposition. Assessing the squad's mindset, Konsa said: "There’s a top mentality, we have world class players. Everyone knows what we can do once it clicks. You saw the first half and until the red card how much quality we have. We dominated the game and for us we believe in ourselves and the manager. We just want to go out and show everyone what we can."

With the World Cup exit behind them, Konsa believes lifting the Nations League can spark major tournament glory on home soil. He stated: "Yes, 100 per cent. The Nations League is a trophy at the end of the day. Silverware going into the Euros would be massive for us. We want to win the Euros and we know it is on home soil. That will give us a massive boost."

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"It is very important. You end it with huge confidence going into next year’s set of games. We are taking it camp-by-camp. We are not taking it too far forward. But going into March we will have a lot of confidence.

"The World Cup has gone now. We have passed that. We are focused on winning each game and we know we have the Euros coming up.”

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Momentum builds towards March return and Nations League push

England will reconvene in March carrying huge momentum into next year's international fixtures after toppling the world and European champions on their own patch. Tuchel's primary challenge will be maintaining the ruthless attacking rhythm shown before the red card while eliminating the individual mistakes and disciplinary lapses that nearly cost them in Madrid.

Securing the Nations League crown remains the immediate priority to turn recent progress into tangible silverware. Lifting that trophy would validate England's newfound maturity and provide vital belief as the countdown continues towards hosting Euro 2028.