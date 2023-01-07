Explained: Why Wolves' FA Cup goal vs Liverpool was disallowed despite TV cameras appearing to show everyone onside for would-be winner

It looked as though Wolves had scored a late FA Cup third-round winner Saturday against Liverpool before a confusing offside decision ruled it out.

2-2 with less than 10 minutes to play

Wolves score after a corner

Flag goes up and VAR upholds decision

WHAT HAPPENED? After 82 minutes of action had been played at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup, Julen Lopetegui's men looked to have grabbed a late lead when Toti Gomes cleverly flicked the ball into the net after the Reds failed to properly clear a corner. However, after a long check with VAR after the flag was raised, the goal was ruled out for offside and so the match ended 2-2.

No TV angle showed anyone offside, but an out-of-frame Matheus Nunes was deemed to be out of position.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? At the time, it was unclear why the goal didn't count as Toti Gomes certainly wasn't the one offside and the TV angles didn't seem to show any other Wolves man doing anything wrong. However, out of screen, corner-taker Nunes was supposedly offside when receiving the ball back via the foot of a team-mate. This is what the assistant referee felt anyway, and because VAR couldn't definitively prove that he was wrong, his decision was final.

BBC Sport has since explained: "The Wolves (third) disallowed goal was due to (very experienced) assistant flagging for offside against corner taker when the ball was returned to him. There was no camera angle available with any evidence to overturn the decision."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT DID THEY SAY: Speaking to ITV after the game, Jurgen Klopp said: "I'm not sure about their third goal. We have one picture where it may look offside, but I can understand why they are angry about it. We don't want the VAR to just have one angle."

WHAT NEXT? The two teams will meet again at Molineux in a replay to decide who goes through to the fourth round of the competition. The draw will be made on Sunday before the clash between Man City and Chelsea.