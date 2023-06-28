Explained: Why Arsenal's British-record bid for Declan Rice has not been accepted by West Ham - with Man City still very much in the frame

West Ham have reportedly not accepted Arsenal's £105 million bid for Declan Rice due to reservations over the payment structure.

Arsenal bid £105m for Declan Rice

Gunners and Man City had £90m offer rejected

West Ham holding firm on midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal bid £105 million for Rice in what was their third offer for the West Ham captain on Tuesday night. Previous proposals of £75 million ($95m) and £90m ($114m) were rejected, as was Manchester City's £90m ($114m) offer. Now, according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, the Gunners' latest bid has been turned down.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? Steinberg states that the Hammers have not accepted this latest offer as they are 'not happy' with the payment structure, an initial fee of £100m ($127m) and an extra £5m in add-ons. He added the offer has not been rejected out of hand, with talks still ongoing. However, West Ham are expecting another City proposal to come in by Thursday, meaning the Premier League champions are still very much in the race for Rice's signature.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Rice does leave for Arsenal or City, it will be a Premier League record fee for a British player. The 24-year-old's contract at the London Stadium expires in 2024, although the East London outfit have an option for a one-year extension. Despite the rejected bids, the England international, who helped his side win the Europa Conference League this month, will leave West Ham after club chairman David Sullivan said the midfielder has played his last game for the Hammers.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RICE? The Hammers skipper is currently enjoying his summer break but the bidding war between Arsenal and City is likely to continue.