Explained: Why Declan Rice would prefer to move to Arsenal this summer than treble-winners Man City

Declan Rice reportedly remains keen to join Arsenal over Manchester City despite late efforts from the treble-winners to hijack the deal.

Arsenal's first two bids rejected

City ready to meet West Ham's demands

Rice remains keen on move to the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal saw their last two bids rejected for the England international. Their offer of £60m - plus £15m in add-ons - was deemed too low, while their second bid - a club-record £75m plus £15m in add-ons - was also turned down as West Ham. The Hammers are keen to get a guaranteed fee upfront and with fewer instalments. Indeed, they remain firm on their stance that anything under £100m including add-ons is non-negotiable. Sensing an opportunity, City are ready to make their move as they are looking for a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who is heading to Barcelona.

WHY DOES RICE WANT ARSENAL? According to The Guardian, despite the lure of playing under a master tactician in Pep Guardiola, Rice is keen to move to Arsenal. The midfielder spoke with the City manager and is well aware of the plans that he has for him, but City have plenty of options in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic also arriving.

Rice feels that he would be a regular starter at Arsenal and would prefer to stay in London rather than shift base to Manchester. He also became a father last year and wants to remain close to his family. The England midfielder is an admirer of Mikel Arteta's style and philosophy and will have no problem agreeing personal terms with the Gunners.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is little doubt that if Arsenal manage to sign Rice, he will be the club's record signing. They are also keen to get Romeo Lavia from Southampton to further strengthen their midfield, while Chelsea's Kai Havertz is also on his way to the Emirates in £65m deal.

WHAT'S NEXT: It has been suggested that Arsenal have already submitted their third bid for Rice, but the reports have been denied. The latest updates regarding Rice's preference to move to the Gunners will have encouraged the north Londoners, who will surely return with another offer in the coming days.