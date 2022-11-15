Ex-Man Utd boss Rangnick responds to Ronaldo's 'not a coach' comments

Ralf Rangnick has given his response to Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments about his interim tenure at Manchester United.

Rangnick didn't succeed at United

Left consultancy role after Ten Hag appointment

Offers blunt rebuttal to Ronaldo's comments

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United boss has offered his response to comments made by Ronaldo in his sensational interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old took aim at the current Austria manager's abilities and even went as far to say he'd 'never heard' of Rangnick, despite being a regular in his starting XI in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rangnick was questioned about Ronaldo's comments in a press conference and he responded bluntly: "I'm the team boss of Austria’s national team, it’s not my job to judge that. (It’s) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rangnick was chosen to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as temporary United boss after the Norwegian was sacked in November 2021. His time at Old Trafford was unsuccessful as he failed to steer the Red Devils to a top-four finish. Rangnick was originally slated to remain in Manchester as a consultant to the club but ended up leaving for Austria shortly after Erik ten Hag's appointment in May.

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGNICK? With Austria failing to qualify for the World Cup finals for the sixth consecutive time, Rangnick's attentions must turn to helping them secure a spot in the next major tournament finals; the 2024 European Championships in Germany. Austria's next competitive game isn't until next March when they take on Azerbaijan in the opening qualification game for the Euros.