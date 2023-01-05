Ex-Man Utd & Ajax star Daley Blind set to complete Bayern Munich transfer

Former Manchester United star Daley Blind is reportedly set to join Bayern Munich as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Ajax.

Set to join Bayern Munich

Terminated contract with Ajax in December

Is currently a free agent

WHAT'S HAPPENING? According to The Athletic, the Dutch defender is set to undergo a medical with Bayern Munich ahead of sealing a permanent move to the Allianz Arena. It is understood that he will sign a contract until the end of the season with the option for another year. He was seen early on Thursday morning at Schipol airport in Amsterdam before he left for Southern Germany. Blind agreed to end his last deal with Ajax prematurely in December after impressing with the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are in the market for defensive reinforcements after Lucas Hernandez ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at the World Cup during France's opener against Australia. Blind has got the necessary experience to plug that gap, and his form in Qatar showed that he can still deliver at the highest level as he helped Oranje reach the quarter-finals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 32-year-old started his career with Ajax in 2008 and won four Eredivisie titles before joining Manchester United in 2014. He spent four seasons with the Red Devils and won the Europa League and FA Cup before returning to Ajax in 2018 and picking up three more league crowns. Should Blind's move to Bayern go through, he will hope to add the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League to his trophy cabinet.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BLIND? The defender could be available to Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann when the German champions resume their campaign against RB Leipzig on January 20.