Everton's clash with Man City postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

An increase in cases at Manchester City has forced the match to be called off just hours before it was scheduled to kick off

The Premier League match between and has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Toffees were due to play host to Pep Guardiola's team at Goodison Park on Monday night.

However, the contest has now been called off due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the City camp. The match will be rescheduled, but it has not yet been decided when it will go ahead.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at has been postponed," a statement on City's website read.

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume."

🔵 | Following a Premier League Board Meeting this afternoon, #EFC has been informed that tonight's fixture against @ManCity has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the Manchester City squad. — Everton (@Everton) December 28, 2020

The Premier League confirmed the news with a post on its website, which added: "This rise [in Covid-19 cases] has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed.

"The Board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow.

"The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.

"The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them."

Everton are second in the top-flight after 15 matches and sit three points behind leaders . City, meanwhile, are sixth having played 14 times and six adrift of the Reds.