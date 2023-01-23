Everton sack Lampard! Manager given chop following Premier League defeat to West Ham with Nuno Espirito Santo among contenders to take over

Everton have sacked Frank Lampard following the Toffees' damaging Premier League defeat to West Ham this weekend.

Lampard hired last January

Avoided relegation in 2021-22

But in serious danger this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Hammers at the London Stadium, in a contest that had been dubbed 'El Sackico'. The result left Everton languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, two points adrift of safety, and the club's under-fire board have taken the decision to give Lampard his marching orders, as confirmed by the Daily Mail on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL understands owner Farhad Moshiri, who made a rare appearance at the West Ham game where he bizarrely claimed sacking Lampard was "not his decision", met with other board members in the capital following the defeat. After those discussions, a decision was made on Lampard's future. The manager's departure is unlikely to quell unrest in the Toffees' fanbase, though, with supporters taking aim at years of perceived poor decision-making from those at the top in recent weeks.

AND WHAT'S MORE? Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who is currently in charge at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, is among those being considered to replace Lampard. Sean Dyche, out of work since leaving Burnley at the end of last season, has also been tipped to take over at Goodison Park.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAMPARD? After being sacked in the middle of the season by Chelsea two years ago, Lampard's now endured two largely unsuccessful spells in charge of Premier League sides. While he could eventually coach in the division again, it's also possible he may first assess options elsewhere to rebuild his reputation.