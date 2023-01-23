Everton broke a two-day silence on social media to finally announce Frank Lampard's sacking, hours after the news had already surfaced.

WHAT HAPPENED? It emerged on Monday that after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham, Lampard had been relieved of his duties as Everton manager. However, with the news having been broken earlier in the day, it took the club until the evening to announce the news themselves, their last tweet coming two days earlier following the weekend's loss - ironically a video of Lampard's reaction to the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement posted to the club's official website reads: "Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today.

"Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club.

"Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach."

The statement continued, confirming that Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take charge of training in the meantime: "The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard was finally given his marching orders after defeat in London that extended a torrid run of form to just one win in 14 games. The Toffees have been in freefall in the Premier League and are winless in eight league games, with many fans calling for the manager's head before the World Cup break.

His sacking is one of many problems plaguing the club from top to bottom, with supporters expressing their displeasure with the current ownership regime headed up by Farhad Moshiri, which has overseen the club's decline in recent years.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON AND LAMPARD? The English coach is yet to speak out following his dismissal, while Everton continue their search for a new manager ahead of a mammoth clash with Arsenal next up. The Toffees sit joint-bottom of the Premier League on 15 points. GOAL understands Everton have made contact with Wayne Rooney over the job, but the former Everton player has serious reservations about the role.