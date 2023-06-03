'One more, one more!' - Erling Haaland sends treble message to Manchester City after FA Cup final win

Erling Haaland sent a message to his Manchester City team-mates after winning the FA Cup, insisting they need to win "one more" next weekend.

City beat Manchester United 2-1

Have done the double

Play Inter in Champions League final

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland sent a defiant message after the club beat their bitter domestic rivals, thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gundogan. Celebrating with the Germany international and Bernardo Silva, he said "one more, one more" in reference to the Champions League final next weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City won the Premier League title by five points and have now also claimed the FA Cup, meaning they stand on the precipice of history. They will become the first team since United in 1999 to win the treble if they manage to overcome Inter next weekend in Turkey.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? History, probably. They have never played Inter in a competitive game but will feel confident of lifting the biggest trophy in European football, as the Serie A side finished their season in third, 18 points behind champions Napoli.