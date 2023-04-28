Alejandro Garnacho's hopes of representing Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup have been dashed by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag

United manager confirmed club not releasing winger

Argentina are hosting the Under-20 World Cup in May

Teenager close to returning to action after injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has quashed any suggestions Garnacho could miss the end of United's season to play for Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup. The teenage forward, who has been out with an ankle injury since March, has been named in Javier Mascherano's squad for the tournament on home soil and according to reports in Argentina, he was keen to join up with the national team. But the United manager ended the speculation by declaring the club will not release the player for the tournament, which begins on May 20, as it clashes with the end of the club season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, we don't release him," Ten Hag told a press conference ahead of United's Premier League match with Aston Villa. The Dutchman also revealed the 19-year-old was close to returning to action. "Yes tomorrow [Friday] he'll be in team training, partially, then we have to see when he can return totally to team training and back into games," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho broke into United's first team this season with a series of decisive performances, grabbing crucial goals against Fulham, Leeds and West Ham and setting up Marcus Rashford's winner against Manchester City. His progress was disrupted by damaging his ankle ligaments against Southampton, preventing him from making his debut with Argentina's first team. But he is now close to returning for the final stretch of the season as United look to clinch a top-four finish and face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? United host Aston Villa on Sunday looking to respond to the disappointing 2-2 draw at Tottenham where they squandered a two-goal lead.