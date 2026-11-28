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England's preparations for their vital Women's World Cup playoff against Ukraine have been thrown into disarray following the withdrawal of two senior stars. Lauren Hemp and Jess Carter will both miss the double-header, forcing Sarina Wiegman into a late reshuffle of her defensive and attacking options.

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Injuries and personal reasons sideline duo

The Lionesses must navigate their upcoming fixtures without two of their most consistent performers after it was confirmed that Hemp and Carter have left the camp. Manchester City winger Hemp is currently struggling with what the Football Association has described as a 'minor injury' sustained during club action, while Carter has withdrawn from the squad due to family reasons.

Their absences are particularly frustrating for head coach Wiegman, as both players were instrumental in England's recent 5-0 demolition of Greece in Leicester.

An expanding injury list for Wiegman

Wiegman has moved quickly to bolster her defensive options by calling up Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy, who has earned 19 international caps. The defender was also part of the England squads that won the European Championship in 2022 and 2025, although she did not feature in either tournament.

The withdrawals of Hemp and Carter add to an already lengthy injury list for the England coaching staff, with Wiegman also unable to call upon Alex Greenwood, Lauren James, Niamh Charles, Lucia Kendall and Anna Moorhouse for the two fixtures against Ukraine.

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New faces and potential debuts

With several senior players sidelined, the opportunity has arisen for Isobel Goodwin and Katie Cox to make their mark, as both youngsters have been called up hoping to earn their first senior international caps.

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Despite the setbacks, there is room for some optimism within the camp regarding the availability of other veteran stars. Lucy Bronze is back in the fold and stands on the brink of a historic milestone. Should the Chelsea defender feature in both upcoming clashes against Ukraine, she will earn her 150th international cap, a testament to her longevity and status as one of the game's greatest-ever full-backs.

Key dates for the Ukraine playoff

England are currently preparing for the first leg of their playoff tie, which takes place at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia on Tuesday, December 1. The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, under the Wembley arches.

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England have reached the semi-finals in each of their last three Women's World Cup appearances, finishing third at the 2015 tournament in Canada before taking fourth place in France in 2019. The Lionesses then went one step further at the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand, reaching the final before finishing as runners-up.