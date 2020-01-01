Deschamps explains Dembele's omission from latest France squad

The Les Bleus boss says the injury-plagued winger needs time to rediscover his best form before returning to the international stage

Didier Deschamps has explained Ousmane Dembele's omission from his latest squad, insisting It's up to the star to "find his full potential".

Dembele returned to action with Barcelona last month after almost a year on the sidelines following surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old has been dealt a number of serious fitness setbacks since moving to Camp Nou from in the summer of 2017, and has so far been unable to live up to his €105 million (£94m/$124m) price tag.

He was heavily linked with a move away from Catalonia in the last transfer window amid reported interest from , but ended up staying put, and has since fought his way back into the Blaugrana's starting side.

Dembele has contributed two goals and one assist in seven outings for Ronald Koeman's side this season, sparking talk of a possible recall to the international stage.

However, Deschamps ultimately decided against including the Barca winger in his latest squad, with France set to play Finland in a friendly on November 11 before preparations begin for a Nations' League doubleheader against and .

Here's our 26-man squad for the upcoming games against Finland 🇫🇮, Portugal 🇵🇹 and Sweden 🇸🇪, with a first call-up for Marcus Thuram! See you Monday boys 😍!#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Um2HB4mWuJ — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 5, 2020

The Les Bleus head coach has justified his final decision by stressing the need for patience when it comes to Dembele's development as he seeks to rediscover his best form.

“Does he still have a chance? Yes, of course, Dembele is coming back from a major injury. We must give him time,” Deschamps told a press conference on Thursday

“We must give him time. I know what he is capable of. He had physical problems, but now it is up to him to find his full potential.”

Dembele's next chance to shine could come when Barca welcome to Camp Nou in a must-win clash on Saturday.

Koeman's men have slipped to 12th in the standings after six fixtures, nine points behind early leaders , but they do still have two games in hand.