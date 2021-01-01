Barcelona-linked Depay: I might stay at Lyon until the end of the season

Linked with a move to the Catalan club, the forward says he may not be on the move in January

star Memphis Depay said he may finish the season with the giants after being linked to for the majority of the summer.

Depay continues to be linked with a move to Barca, and he could be set to move there on a free as his contract at Lyon expires at the end of the season.

The international's links to Barca have been heavily aided by his relationship with Ronald Koeman, who coached Depay with the Dutch national team before taking over the giants this summer.

Having earned 59 international caps, Depay has scored 21 goals for the Netherlands, featuring for the third-place finishers at the 2014 World Cup in .

Depay scored twice in Lyon's 3-2 win over Lens on Wednesday as they moved three points clear at the top.

While he is linked with a move, Depay said he may yet finish the campaign with Lyon rather than depart this month before his contract expired.

"I'm happy here. We have a great team, I really like the president, we'll see what happens," he told Canal+ following Wednesday's win.

"The president and I know what happened in the last four seasons. Let's keep going and enjoy my presence. I might be here until the end of the season.

"Let's focus on Saturday's game, let's be happy, we have a great team."

Only star Kylian Mbappe (16) has been directly involved in more Ligue 1 goals than Depay (14) this season.

But no player has created more chances than Depay's 42 for high-flying Lyon.

Depay has also created 10 big chances, with only forward Florian Thauvin (12) and PSG attacker Angel Di Maria (11) having created more.

The Dutch star originally moved to Lyon in 2017 after struggling to breakthrough with .

Depay moved to Old Trafford in 2015, but scored just seven goals in 53 appearances during his time in .

Since arriving in , Depay has fired 64 goals in 155 matches, helping Lyon reach the semi-finals of the last season.

As things stand, Lyon are in action again on Saturday when they visit .