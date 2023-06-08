Declan Rice to leave West Ham! Arsenal & Man Utd target given official permission to quit Hammers in summer transfer window after 'promise' from chairman David Sullivan

Arsenal and Manchester United target Declan Rice has been granted permission to leave the Hammers as 'promise' is revealed by chairman David Sullivan.

Rice to leave West Ham

Club chairman confirms exit

Arsenal & Man Utd are in the running

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international hinted that he could extend his stay at the London Stadium after he guided the Hammers to the Europa Conference League trophy against Fiorentina in Prague. However, club chairman Sullivan has confirmed that he will be on his way out as he has already "set his heart on going".

WHAT THEY SAID: Sullivan told talkSPORT: "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there."

BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are the frontrunners to land Rice in the summer and have been reportedly preparing a £90m ($112m) deal which they hope will be enough to beat Manchester United to the player. The midfielder is also being pursued by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuche is an admirer of the West Ham captain. However, Rice is reportedly not keen to leave England as he is already settled in London, further giving Arsenal an advantage in the transfer race.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: West Ham value their skipper at over £100m ($125m) and will demand any transfer fee is paid within 12 months. They might, however, be willing to accept Arsenal's £90m ($112m) offer if the Gunners agree to their payment time frame.