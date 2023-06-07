'It's not goodbye yet' – Declan Rice responds to transfer talk amid Arsenal and Manchester United links after winning Europa Conference League with West Ham

Declan Rice addressed his future after lifting the Europa Conference League trophy in potentially his final game for West Ham.

Rice lifts Conference League trophy

Confirms interest in him, linked with Arsenal and United

Says "let's see what happens"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers captain hinted that he might stay at the club for another year, despite major speculation linking him with a summer transfer, with Arsenal and Manchester United heavily linked with a move. West Ham fans chanted 'one more year' to Rice after seeing their side beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague to win the cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport and beINSport after the game, the England international said: "It's not goodbye yet, there's loads of speculation about my future and there is interest from other clubs, but look, nothing's happened. I'm a West Ham player, I've still got two years left on my contract, I love every minute of playing for this club and captaining this club, you can see the smile on my face. It's not about that tonight, it's about us celebrating. Let's wait and see what happens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old will certainly be hot property on the transfer market this summer after confirming the interest in his services. There is the sense that Rice has outgrown West Ham with his performances absolutely vital to their victory in the Europa Conference League and sealing Premier League safety this season.

WHAT NEXT? The summer transfer window will officially open on June 14 – when speculation over Rice's future will, no doubt, ramp up another notch.