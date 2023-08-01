David Raya edges closer to Arsenal! Brentford goalkeeper agrees personal terms with Gunners as clubs accelerate transfer talks

David Raya looks set for a move to Arsenal after agreeing personal terms with the Gunners, according to reports.

Raya's exit has looked likely all summer

Brentford signed Mark Flekken early on

Arsenal seem to have finally made ground in deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano has reported that the goalkeeper has agreed terms with Arsenal but it is still down to the clubs to hammer out a fee for the 27-year-old. Raya has been excellent in the Bees' goal since their promotion to the Premier League back in 2021, playing a big role in Brentford's consecutive mid-table finishes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Assuming Raya does complete the move to North London, questions will surely be asked of the position of Aaron Ramsdale who has been Arsenal's undisputed number one since his £30 million ($38.3m) move in 2021. Mikel Arteta could end up in a situation akin to that of a couple of years ago when Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez were both pushing to start in goal. Of course, Martinez would eventually leave for Aston Villa.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? Should the clubs reach an agreement over a fee, it's likely Raya will be playing his football at The Emirates this season.