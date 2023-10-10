David de Gea is in Manchester! Spaniard posts cryptic social media update as Man Utd replacement Andre Onana continues to struggle

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has posted a cryptic social media post amid uncertainty regarding his future.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old shot-stopper posted a picture of himself in Manchester following his exit from Old Trafford this summer. De Gea is yet to secure a move to a new club, after putting an end to his 12-year career at the Red Devils having first arrived at the club back in 2011.

Cameroon international Andre Onana has since secured a move to United, with the former Ajax man struggling since arriving in the Premier League, recording just three clean sheets across his opening 11 appearances in red.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Daily Mail, De Gea arrived back in the UK on Monday and has returned to sort items he left in his former home in Hale, prior to his departure. The report goes on to state that the former United man is relaxed about his future, despite not finding his next destination as of yet.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? De Gea will likely remain in the UK for the next few days, before joining up with his pop star wife Edurne Garcia and their young daughter back in Madrid.