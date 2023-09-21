Damak vs Hilal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Damak and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Damac FC are set to face Neymar's Al-Hilal in their next Saudi Pro League fixture.

The home side lost their previous match against Al-Wehda by a scoreline of 4-2. They are currently in 17th position after six games, failing to pick up any wins in those games, collecting three points from three draws. Their 13 goals conceded is the second-highest in the league so far.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Navbhor in the AFC Champions League. Hilal are the only unbeaten side in the Saudi Pro League thus far with 20 goals scored from six games, collecting 16 points from them.

Damak vs Hilal kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 am EST Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to watch Damak vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via FS2, fuboTV and Shahid.

Team news & squads

Damak team news

Noor Al-Rashidi is suspended in this game but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Damac FC predicted XI: Hawswi; Al-Hawsawi, Chafai, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi; Hamed, Antolic; Al-Bishi, Stanciu, N'Koudou; Ceesay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zeghba, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Shahrani, Hawswi Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Al-Obaid, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi Midfielders: Maher, Munshi, Majrashi, Al-Oneazi, Al-Shahrani, Hamed, Antolic, Stanciu Forwards: Makeen, Al-Qahtani, N'Koudou, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain, Al-Qahtani, Shrarh, Cesay, Al-Juhani, Al-Shahrani, Solan

Hilal team news

Al-Hilal have a clean bill of health except for midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki who is out due to an injury.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno; Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Hilal have not lost any of their last four games against Damac FC, winning three and drawing one of those games.

Date Match Competition May 19th, 2023 Damac 0-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League December 31st, 2022 Al-Hilal 2-2 Damac Saudi Pro League May 7th, 2022 Damac 2-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League November 4th, 2021 Al-Hilal 2-0 Damac Saudi Pro League

