Damak vs Hilal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Damac FC are set to face Neymar's Al-Hilal in their next Saudi Pro League fixture.
The home side lost their previous match against Al-Wehda by a scoreline of 4-2. They are currently in 17th position after six games, failing to pick up any wins in those games, collecting three points from three draws. Their 13 goals conceded is the second-highest in the league so far.
Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Navbhor in the AFC Champions League. Hilal are the only unbeaten side in the Saudi Pro League thus far with 20 goals scored from six games, collecting 16 points from them.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Damak vs Hilal kick-off time
|Date:
|September 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 am EST
|Venue:
|Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
The game will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, home of Damak, at 11:00 am EST in the US on September 21.
How to watch Damak vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via FS2, fuboTV and Shahid.
Team news & squads
Damak team news
Noor Al-Rashidi is suspended in this game but the rest of the squad is available for selection.
Damac FC predicted XI: Hawswi; Al-Hawsawi, Chafai, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi; Hamed, Antolic; Al-Bishi, Stanciu, N'Koudou; Ceesay
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zeghba, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Shahrani, Hawswi
|Defenders:
|Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Al-Obaid, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi
|Midfielders:
|Maher, Munshi, Majrashi, Al-Oneazi, Al-Shahrani, Hamed, Antolic, Stanciu
|Forwards:
|Makeen, Al-Qahtani, N'Koudou, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain, Al-Qahtani, Shrarh, Cesay, Al-Juhani, Al-Shahrani, Solan
Hilal team news
Al-Hilal have a clean bill of health except for midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki who is out due to an injury.
Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno; Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan
|Defenders:
|Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti
|Midfielders:
|Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani
|Forwards:
|Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael
Head-to-Head Record
Al-Hilal have not lost any of their last four games against Damac FC, winning three and drawing one of those games.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 19th, 2023
|Damac 0-1 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|December 31st, 2022
|Al-Hilal 2-2 Damac
|Saudi Pro League
|May 7th, 2022
|Damac 2-4 Al-Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|November 4th, 2021
|Al-Hilal 2-0 Damac
|Saudi Pro League
Useful links
- Read the latest on Al-Hilal
- Read the latest on Damak
How to watch and live stream soccer
Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season?