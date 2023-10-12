Croatia vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Croatia and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Croatia are set to face Turkey in their next Euros qualifier on October 12 in Opus Arena.

Croatia is coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins against Armeni and Latvia keeping a cleansheet in both those games and scoring six goals in the process. They are currently unbeaten in the qualifiers, winning three and drawing one, conceding just 1 goal in four games.

Turkey are coming into this on the back of a 4-2 loss to Japan in an international friendly. They have lost one game out of the five in the qualifiers so far, with the loss coming against Croatia, having conceded six goals while scoring eight in the process.

Article continues below

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Croatia vs Turkey kick-off time

Date: October 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Opus Arena

The Euro qualifier game between Croatia and Turkey will be played on October 12 at 2:45pm in Opus Arena.

How to watch Croatia vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on fuboTV and Fox Sports 2 in the US.

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Luka Modric has been shunned at his club side and returns to Croatia in search of minutes and is expected to return to the lineup and captain the side against Turkey.

Croatia predicted XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Erlic, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Perisic, Pasalic, Ivanusec Forwards: Kramaric, Petkovic, Musa, Beljo

Turkey team news

Real Madrid's Arda Guler is yet to return from his injury and is therefore unavailable for selection in this game. The rest of the players are fit and Turkey might field a unchanged XI.

Turkey predicted XI: Gunok; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Under, Ozcan, Akturkoglu; Nayir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Sengezer Defenders: Bo Bardakci, Kaba, Demiral, Celik, Elmaci, Ozkacar, Akaydin Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Ucan, Kahveci, Ozcan, Kadioglu, Under, Kokcu, Yusek Forwards: Karaman, Nayir, Bozok, Akturkoglu, Yilmaz

Head-to-Head Record

Two of the last four games between Croatia and Turkey have ended in a draw with each side winning one game.

Date Match Competition 29/03/23 Turkey 0-2 Croatia Euro qualifiers 11/11/2020 Turkey 3-3 Croatia International Friendly 06/09/17 Turkey 1-0 Croatia World Cup qualifiers 06/09/16 Croatia 1-1 Turkey World Cup qualifiers

Useful links