Cristiano Ronaldo LIFTED into the air by pitch invader in Portugal win against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Cristiano Ronaldo was hugged and lifted into the air by a pitch invader during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Fan ran onto field

Lifted Ronaldo into air

Attacker laughed off incident

WHAT HAPPENED? The clash in Lisbon was interrupted when a fan made his way onto the field carrying a Portugal flag. He managed to get up close and personal with the icon, even getting to hug and lift him into the air.

Ronaldo dealt with the situation well, however, as the 38-year-old smiled, laughed and even did his iconic "siu" celebration with the fan before was then escorted off the field by security.

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portugal talisman was not at his best despite his team going on to win 3-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifier. It was Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva who ran the show, with the Manchester United star getting a double after the Manchester City winger opened the scoring.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Al-Nassr star may be in action again when Portugal take on Iceland on June 20.