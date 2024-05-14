This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Romero, Corinthians 2024Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians
Copa Sudamericana
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE 7-DAY TRIAL ON
Anselm Noronha

Corinthians vs Argentinos Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa SudamericanaCorinthiansArgentinos JuniorsCorinthians vs Argentinos Juniors

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Corinthians will welcome Argentinos Juniors to Neo Quimica Arena for a crucial tie in Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Along with Group F leaders Racing, both sides have an equally good chance to progress into the round of 16 stage of the tournament but the Brazilian outfit has a one-point advantage in the penultimate group game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Corinthians vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time

Date:May 14, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Neo Quimica Arena

The Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors will be played at Corinthians Arean - commercially known as Neo Quimica Arena - in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Tuesday, May 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Corinthians vs Argentinos Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTS XTRAWatch here
beIN SPORTS ConnectWatch here

In the US, the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

Timao head coach Antonio Oliveira is set to miss the services of Matheus Franca, Pedro Henrique, Gabriel Moscardo, Maycon, Ruan Oliveira and Diego Palacios through injuries.

Paraguayan forward Angel Romero will lead the line of attack.

Corinthians possible XI: Miguel; Fagner, Torres, Caca, Hugo; Biro, Paulinho, Bidon; Silva, Romero, Wesley

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Miguel, Donelli, Cassio
Defenders:Torres, Gustavo, Caetano, Caca, G. Henrique, Tchoca, Bidu, Hugo, Mana, Fagner
Midfielders:Vera, Raniele, Ryan, Bidon, Paulinho, Garro, Coronado, Araujo, Biro
Forwards:Alberto, Romero, Raul, Giovane, Silva, Sousa, Wesley

Argentinos Juniors team news

On the other hand, El Bicho manager Pablo Guede has only one injury concern as midfielder Alan Rodriguez is ruled out with a knee injury.

Luciano Gondou would feature at the tip of the attack, with Gaston Veron supporting from the number 10 role.

Argentinos Juniors possible XI: D. Rodriguez; Meza, Godoy, Galvan, Vega; Moyano, Oroz; Herrera, Veron, Batallini; Gondou

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:D. Rodriguez, Acosta, Siri
Defenders:Palacio, Alvarez, Godoy, Galvan, Meza, Montiel, Prieto, Vega, O'Niel
Midfielders:Santamaria, Sanchez, Gamarra, Lescano, Moyano, Cardozo, Heredia, Oroz, Viveros, Betallini, Perello
Forwards:Gondou, Romero, Veron, Herrera

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 23, 2024Argentinos Juniors 1-0 CorinthiansCopa Sudamericana
May 24, 2023Argentinos Juniors 0-0 CorinthiansCopa Libertadores
April 19, 2023Corinthians 0-1 Argentinos JuniorsCopa Libertadores

Useful links

Advertisement