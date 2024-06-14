Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 is cancelled

McGregor's comeback to UFC has been delayed

The UFC 303 headliner bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been cancelled two weeks before the scheduled June 29 bout.

The Irish MMA fighter was going to make a comeback after breaking his leg during his loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. However, Dana White, the UFC President, announced on X that the fight had been called off because of McGregor's injury.

It's the first time that McGregor has pulled out of a fight due to an injury. In addition to the headliner, the co-main event between Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg has been cancelled because of Hill's knee injury.

Article continues below

White announced two new fights for the card, with Alex Pereira set to defend his title against the Czech Republic's Jiri Prochazka in the new main event.

A featherweight bout between American Brian Ortega and Brazil's Diego Lopes will be the new co-main event.

How to watch UFC 303 in the UK

In the UK, coverage of UFC 303 will be shown by TNT Sports.

How to watch UFC 303 in the US

In the US, coverage of UFC 303 will be shown by ESPN+ PPV.