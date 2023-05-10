Cincinnati vs New York City FC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Cincinnati and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, May 10, FC Cincinnati will meet New York City FC in the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup at TQL Stadium.

New York City FC enters Wednesday night's U.S. Open Cup match seventh in the Eastern Conference table, with the Hudson River Derby at Red Bull Arena on Saturday. NYCFC has dropped back-to-back league games to Toronto FC and Charlotte FC.

The season has produced a mixed bag of results for NYCFC, with the Boys in Blue performing well at home (4-0-1) but failing on the road (0-4-2). The Pigeons have scored 10 goals at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field but just four goals away from home.

FC Cincinnati began its Open Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Louisville City FC, and the starting lineup included a 15-year-old prospect and a cast of primarily second-line players.

FC Cincinnati has an MLS-best (6-0-0) home record this season. TQL Stadium has become a stronghold for the Orange and Blue this season, with FCC holding a pristine record including the win over Louisville City in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round.

FC Cincinnati plays the second of four consecutive home games on Wednesday after defeating D.C. United on Saturday. If the Orange and Blue move past NYCFC into the Round of 16, they might play a fifth consecutive home game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cincinnati vs NYCFC kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

Cincinnati and New York City FC face off at TQL Stadium on May 10. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Cincinnati vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will be streamed live on the CBS Golazo Network. There will be no live broadcast on TV.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Kenneth Vermeer, who has not featured for Cincinnati since July due to a torn muscle, is set to miss out on Wednesday's game as well.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

NYCFC team news

New York City has no notable injury concerns and will have the entire squad up for selection, and Telles Magno has been the top scorer for the Pigeons in all competitions.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Illenic, Martins, Chanot, O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Magno, Pellegrini; Ledezma; Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of the eight matches that have taken place between the two teams so far, FC Cincinnati has never managed to win against the Pigeons. The Boys in Blue have won six of the eight. Most of their encounters have been high-scoring affairs with a total of 37 goals scored in those encounters.

