WATCH: Just like Sam Kerr! Chelsea youngster Mia Fishel scores first USWNT goal in friendly vs Colombia

Chelsea's 22-year-old striker Mia Fishel scored her first U.S. Women's national team goal Sunday against Colombia in an international friendly.

Fishel scores first USWNT goal

Subbed on at halftime

Instant impact after scoreless first half

WHAT HAPPENED? Midfielder Emily Sonnet sent in a brilliant cross across the box, finding Fishel wide-open in front of the net, where she headed home into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fishel is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the women's game right now, and after a big summer move to English giants Chelsea, there are now expectations that she will compete for the starting striker role on the USWNT.

WHAT NEXT FOR FISHEL? The 22-year-old will return to her club, with a match against Aston Villa on the cards on Saturday, November 4.