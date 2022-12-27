Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea host Bournemouth at home as both clubs look to end their winless streaks

Chelsea restarts their Premier League campaign against a struggling Bournemouth side as they host the Cherries in the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

The Blues have had a roller-coaster first half in the league as they currently sit on 9th position at the time of the restart. After a successful gallop of nine consecutive wins under the new leadership of Graham Potter, Chelsea has failed to register a win in their previous three fixtures.

Considering Chelsea’s dismal performance in the league the World Cup break couldn’t have come sooner for Potter’s men.

The West London outfit will now look to turn their fortunes as they continue to fight for a Champions League spot, and a victory at Stamford Bridge could be the right step in that direction.

The Cherries have had a similar stroke of luck compared to their rivals. Gary O’Neill had an amazing start to his managerial career at Bournemouth, but the club’s train fell off the tracks as losses came in abundance.

Bournemouth is winless on rival turf in their previous five fixtures and have conceded 24 goals in England’s top division, the worst record across the league.

But with recent history favoring the visitors, the Cherries would look to capitalize on the break and produce an upset against Potter’s men.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth probable line-ups

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella; Mount, Aubameyang, Sterling

Bournemouth XI (4-4-2): Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Anthony; Billing, Solanke

Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming opponents

The Blues travel to the City Ground on New Years’ to face Nottingham Forest before hosting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on the 6th of Jan. Graham Potter’s men will be up against Man City once again on the 8th of Jan in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup.