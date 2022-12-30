Chelsea could turn to Brighton's Mac Allister if they cannot sign Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are plotting a bid for Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister should a move for Enzo Fernandez fail to materialise in the January window.

Chelsea closing in on Fernandez deal

Mac Allister part of Boehly's contingency plan

Would join likes of Fofana, Badiashile in January

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Recent information suggested that the Blues had agreed terms with the Benfica midfielder and World Cup winner after they agreed to match the player's €120m release clause. However, The Times have since reported that owner Todd Boehly is preparing a contingency plan involving Fernandez's Argentina team-mate Mac Allister, who would prove to be a more affordable option despite his current deal expiring in June 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A potential move for Mac Allister would see him link up with Graham Potter once more, with the pair previously working together at Brighton. Despite many clubs being linked to the Argentine, Chelsea's pre-existing relationship with the Seagulls - defender Marc Cucurella as well as head of recruitment Paul Winstanley recently made the switch to Stamford Bridge - means Boehly feels his club would have the upper hand in negotiations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Signing either Mac Allister or Fernandez would mark a busy start to the January window for the Blues. Chelsea have already reached an agreement for the signing of Molde striker David Datro Fofana, who will join on January 1, while a deal for Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile is considered all but complete.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's move for Mac Allister will hinge on their ability to land Fernandez, whose arrival will likely be finalised in the coming days if the Blues can fend off competition from their Premier League rivals.