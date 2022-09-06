'When is it going to be sorted?' - Chelsea sale funds have not been given to Ukraine, claims MP

Funds raised from the sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly have not yet been donated to victims of the Ukraine war as promised.

Money was pledged to Ukraine during sale

MP claims government has not followed through

Club now owned by Todd Boehly

WHAT HAPPENED? Former owner Roman Abramovich vowed to donate proceeds from the sale to victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Labour MP Chris Bryant has claimed that the money has not yet been transferred.

WHAT THEY SAID: “One of the people who is sanctioned in the UK is Roman Abramovich. His Chelsea was sold on 30 May, but the billions of pounds are sitting in his bank account because the Foreign Office still hasn’t set up the fund so that the money can be given to the people of Ukraine," Bryant said in the House of Commons on Tuesday. "Why is the Foreign Office taking so long? When is it going to be sorted?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In response to Mr Bryant, Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti claimed that while the government would not comment on individual cases, they had sanctioned 1,100 individuals with links to the Russian state since the invasion.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea is currently in the hands of Boehly, who invested heavily during his first transfer window as owner. The Blues splashed over £250 million in total on the likes of Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? On the pitch, the Blues kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening.