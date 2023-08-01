Chelsea star Levi Colwill sends message to Brighton fans amid rumours he could return to Seagulls on loan

Levi Colwill has posted a statement on social media thanking everyone at Brighton with the 20-year-old having spent last season on loan at the AMEX.

WHAT HAPPENED? Colwill featured in just less than half of Brighton's Premier League games last season, playing a small role in what was a historic season for the Seagulls; they clinched European football for the first time in their history as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-final. The Seagulls wanted to permanently secure his services but Chelsea seem to have tied the sought-after defender down to a long-term contract, ending any such speculation.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a lengthy statement on his Instagram account, the young defender said: "To Brighton and Hove Albion. I am proud to have played a small part in the clubs success last season. You gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League when no one else did. I thank Graham Potter for first bringing me to the club and to all the employees at the stadium and training ground for making it a great place to perform and develop.

"To the fans, you’ve always had my back! Since I got into the side, your continuous support made me feel comfortable to play the way I wanted to play and not fear about making mistakes. You gave me a platform to shine and show my ability in the best league of the world. I will never forget that you supported me.

"Lastly Roberto De Zerbi, you challenged me every day! You made me think and see football in a different way. I cannot thank you enough. Thank you again. LC."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news of Colwill's impending contract extension is not only bad news for Brighton, but bad news for Liverpool too. The Reds have been in the market for a central defender with Colwill one of the names continuously linked. However, Pochettino has got his wish and will have the youngster at his disposal this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? With his long-term future having seemingly been sorted, Colwill will be heading his down in preparation for the start of the Premier League campaign. Chelsea host Liverpool on August 13.