Chelsea academy player Derrick Abu (AKA Cho$en) releases first EP - including track titled 'Reece James'

Teenage defender Derrick Abu combines his football career with a passion for music and appears to have been inspired by team-mate Reece James.

WHAT HAPPENED? Abu is a musician as well as a footballer and is currently combining both careers during his time at Stamford Bridge. The 19-year-old full-back, also known as Cho$en, has just released his first EP and eagle-eyed fans will notice that one of his tracks is named after Blues team-mate James.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Abu has been at Chelsea since signing for the Under-11s and will be hoping he can make the breakthrough into the first team. He has featured regularly for the Under-18 side and has made the step up to the development squad this season, playing in Premier League 2.

WHAT THEY SAID: Abu has spoken about his music career in an interview with Chelsea's official website earlier this year.

"I want people to know that I have always wanted to do both, so I made sure that I was committed to both and ready for the workload of both as I do not want one to suffer at the hands of the other," he said. "I want to do both at a high level. It has been relatively easy because I have put my mind to doing both. I believe if I am putting in performances and developing as a footballer, there is no reason I cannot develop as a music artist too."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in action after the World Cup on December 27 against Bournemouth in the Premier League.