'He’s very happy’ – Chelsea handed more bad news on Andre Onana as goalkeeper’s agent says he’s committed to Inter

Andre Onana's agent has spoken on the future of the Cameroonian goalkeeper amid interest from Premier League sides.

Onana has impressed in Serie A and in Europe

Chelsea keen on goalkeeper

Stopper has long-term contract at Inter

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter are into the finals of the Champions League this season, beating eternal rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals of the competition. Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has been a key figure in this run for the Nerazzurri, keeping eight clean sheets in 12 games so far. The goalkeeper has produced heroic saves in clutch moments to pull Inter out of some tough situations and his performances have attracted interest from across the globe. However, his agent insists that the goalkeeper is content at the Milan-based club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV Play in Italy, Onana’s agent Albert Botines said: “Transfer market rumours are normal at this stage, but I prefer not to talk about it because it’s very early and now the boy is focused only on the pitch.

“We have a five-year contract with Inter. He has another four years on his contract and now he is focused only on the Serie A final and the Champions League final. He still has a long contract, don’t worry. He’s very happy, he’s playing for the strongest team in Italy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana has been the subject of interest from other clubs for a while now and Chelsea are among those keen on signing the former Ajax goalkeeper. The Blues are willing to offer either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy in exchange although it remains to be seen if Inter would be interested in a swap deal or would hold out for a larger transfer fee.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Inter are in the Champions League final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and will be gunning to win the trophy again after more than a decade. Inter are currently third in the league with three games remaining and will be hoping for a strong finish to their season.