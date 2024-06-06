How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season makes a quick hop across the Atlantic this weekend as teams puncture the European swing with a visit to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the season poised at a fascinating crossroads.

Just one victory in the past three races has seen Max Verstappen’s presumed procession towards a fourth world title hit a few speed bumps, and the Dutchman will hope Red Bull can pull themselves out of their slump amid a challenging year.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari will be chomping at the bit to secure success following a historic win at the Monaco Grand Prix, while Lando Norris and McLaren are just as much of a threat following success at the Miami Grand Prix last month.

Throw in the familiar faces of Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr. - plus the looming shadow of Lewis Hamilton in the rearview mirror - and there’s plenty of drama at hand for fans in Quebec.

It’s all promising to be another terrific weekend of action, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 9th, in the familiar surroundings of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, located on Notre Dame Island in Montreal and the home of the race since 1978.

Named for the Canadian driver who won here in its inaugural staging four years before his tragic death at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix, it has been a mainstay of the Formula One calendar since, with the circuit only absent on the handful of occasions the race has not been part of the schedule.

Where can I watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix through ABC. Coverage ahead of the Sunday race will be split between ESPNU and ESPNEWS.

Fans without cable access can stream practice 3, qualifying and the main race itself through ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Fans should sign up for Fubo to access practices 1 and 2. Fubo is the best streaming service provider for access to the Canadian Grand Prix on ABC, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Canadian Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Canadian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, June 7th, through Sunday, June 9th. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Watch Friday, June 7 Practice 1 1:30 PM ESPNU, Fubo Friday, June 7 Practice 2 5:00 PM ESPNEWS, Fubo Saturday, June 8 Practice 3 12:30 PM ESPNEWS, ESPN+, Fubo Saturday, June 8 Qualifying 4:00 PM ESPNEWS, ESPN+, Fubo Sunday, June 9 Grand Prix 2:00 PM ABC, ESPN+, Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Canadian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Canadian Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix on ABC and additionally stream the race through ESPN+ and Fubo.

The former streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Canadian Grand Prix first held?

The Canadian Grand Prix was first held in 1961 and added to the Formula One calendar in 1967 following the FIA's expansion of the event.

Three-time world champion Sir Jack Brabham won that year, while Max Verstappen is the incumbent race victor. The most triumphs in the event is seven, a record jointly held by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Who are the frontrunners for the Canadian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Canadian Grand Prix. The Dutchman targets a third success on this course after triumphs in 2022 and 2023.

But the Dutchman has seen his form dip somewhat from the imperious high he enjoyed last season, and with Red Bull still engulfed in turmoil off the track, there could be a chance for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari to spring a win of their own.

What race follows the Canadian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Canadian Grand Prix is the Spanish Grand Prix, held at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona. Max Verstappen will be the defending race winner.

The course, named for the city and region of the country where it is held, is home to one of the oldest motor races in the world.