How to watch today's BYU Cougars vs VCU Rams basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (24-9) and No. 11 seed VCU Rams (28-6) are set to collide in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, with both teams looking to make a statement on college basketball’s biggest stage.

BYU had been on a tear in the Big 12 before powerhouse Houston brought that momentum to a screeching halt in the conference tournament. The Cougars rattled off nine straight victories during their surge, highlighted by a pair of wins over Iowa State and a resounding blowout of Kansas.

VCU, meanwhile, has been one of the most consistent teams in the country, suffering just two losses in 2025. While their defensive intensity is unquestionable, the Rams’ résumé lacks signature victories—taking down Boston College back in November isn't exactly a marquee triumph.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch BYU Cougars vs VCU Rams basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs VCU Rams basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars and the Rams will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch BYU Cougars vs VCU Rams basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and the Rams on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

BYU Cougars team news & key performers

For BYU, Richie Saunders has been the offensive catalyst, leading the team with 16.0 points per game while also contributing 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Keba Keita controls the paint, averaging a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest, while Egor Demin orchestrates the offense with 5.4 assists per game. Saunders is also the Cougars’ most dangerous outside shooter, knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game.

On the defensive end, Saunders and Keita anchor BYU, with Saunders swiping 1.2 steals per game and Keita serving as the team’s top shot-blocker at 1.0 rejections per contest.

VCU Rams news & key performers

For VCU, Max Shulga is the go-to scorer, averaging 15.1 points per game while also dishing out a team-best 4.0 assists. Jack Clark leads the Rams on the glass with 6.9 rebounds per game, while also contributing 9.6 points and 1.9 assists per outing. Phillip Russell provides VCU with its best perimeter scoring option, draining 2.1 three-pointers per contest.

Shulga is also VCU’s defensive playmaker, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game, while Luke Bamgboye protects the rim with a team-high 2.2 blocks per game.