How to buy tickets to see Botafogo in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

All you need to know to see the Brazilian champions in the States this summer

It's the dawn of a new era for the FIFA Club World Cup, and Botafogo cannot wait to join the soccer party. They become the 11th Brazilian side to take part in the competition since 2000 and are taking part in the 2025 edition with two other clubs based in Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo and Fluminense. Fogo - who are the reigning Brazilian league champions - will be aiming to follow in the studmarks of Corinthians, Internacional and Sao Paulo, who all lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy aloft when making their debuts in the global soccer tournament.

You could be there to savour every moment of Botafogo’s Stateside story by securing seats to their upcoming matches at the FIFA Club World Cup. Match tickets for all group stage and knockout encounters, including the Final, are now available via the ticket portal on the FIFA site.

Although a global club tournament was first contested in 2000, it wouldn’t become known officially as the FIFA Club World Cup until 2006. The last annual edition of the competition was played in 2023. The groundbreaking soccer showpiece has been revitalised for 2025, with 32 of the most successful clubs from the past four seasons competing to crown the ultimate global champion. Going forward, it will take place every four years.

Let GOAL show you all the information you need to secure official FIFA Club World Cup tickets to see Botafogo and many of the other top soccer teams in the world in summer action in the United States.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins on Saturday, June 14 and culminates with the Final on Sunday, July 13. The United States will host the blockbuster competition ahead of staging the FIFA World Cup 2026. 32 teams, playing under a brand-new format, will battle it out to win one of the most coveted titles in soccer. Here's a closer look at all the key dates for this year's tournament:

Group Stages: June 14-26

June 14-26 Round of 16: June 28 - July 1

June 28 - July 1 Quarter Finals: July 4-5

July 4-5 Semi-Finals: July 8-9

July 8-9 Final: July 13

Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Botafogo would have hoped for an easier group assignment on their FIFA Club World Cup debut, but even though tough tests await, lucky fans who manage to buy tickets to their matches should be in for a real treat.

The current Brazilian champions kick off their Group B campaign with a clash against MLS outfit Seattle Sounders in Seattle itself, so the atmosphere should be electric at Lumen Field. Botafogo head to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for their remaining two group encounters, both of which are against huge European clubs. They take on French champions PSG first, followed by the 11-time Spanish kings, Atletico Madrid, four days later.

Here's a closer look at Botafogo's group fixture list:

Date (Time - ET) Fixture Venue Tickets Sun, June 15 (10 pm) Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders FC Lumen Field, Seattle FIFA Thu, June 19 (9 pm) Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA Mon, June 23 (3 pm) Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Rose Bowl, Pasadena FIFA

How to buy Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets

If you’re hoping to see Botafago blazing a trail in the States this summer, the only place to secure your tickets is FIFA.com/tickets. You can buy individual match tickets on the official FIFA website now, with prices starting from around $30. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see world-class players and teams take to the pitch at such affordable prices.

How much are Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Tickets for Botafogo’s opening encounter against Seattle Sounders range from $49-$395. However, you can pick up tickets for their remaining two group encounters with PSG and Atletico Madrid from a very reasonable price of $28 upwards.

How did Botafogo qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Botafogo became the final team to secure their place at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 by winning the latest edition of the Copa Libertadores last November. It was a remarkable season for the Rio de Janeiro club, as they not only secured their maiden continental crown but also claimed their first Brazilian league title for almost 30 years.