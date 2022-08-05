Bundesliga 2022-23: Full fuboTV coverage schedule

Another bumper season in the top-flight of German football is poised to get underway - and we've got you covered for where to watch it

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season finally gets underway this month, as Germany's biggest and brightest club football outfits prepare to square off in the fight to be crowned domestic champions.

Reigning holders Bayern Munich will be out for glory once more as they seek to extend their decade of dominance - but multiple challengers, including Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt will be out to topple them from their long-held perch.

fuboTV will be covering a host of matches - and you can find their full selection below!

Saturday, August 6