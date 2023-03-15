Kim Kardashian’s tour of European football has taken her from Arsenal to PSG, with her sons FaceTiming Neymar to wish him a “speedy recovery”.

Took in Europa League tie at the Emirates

Headed to Parc des Princes for Ligue 1 action

In contact with a few iconic performers

WHAT HAPPENED? The American socialite took in the second leg of the Gunners’ Europa League last-16 encounter with Sporting at Emirates Stadium last week, before then heading to Parc des Princes for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Rennes on Sunday. Her kids got the chance to speak with Arsenal star Saka after watching him in action, and have now passed their best wishes on to injured Brazilian forward Neymar while also posing for photos with World Cup-winning France international Kylian Mbappe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kardashian wrote on Instagram of getting in touch with more superstar performers in France: “The two luckiest boys in the world facetiming Neymar to wish him a speedy recovery.”

WHAT NEXT? While Kardashian and her sons enjoyed experiencing a PSG game, they did witness a 2-0 defeat for the reigning Ligue 1 champions that saw them jeered by large sections of the home support before Argentine icon Lionel Messi headed straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.