How to watch today's Buffalo vs Ohio NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Buffalo Bulls will host the Ohio Bobcats at the UB Stadium on Friday in a highly anticipated MAC matchup. The Bulls have had a subpar season so far, maintaining a 5-6 overall record and winning four of their seven conference games. Their home form, meanwhile, has been poor, fetching them only two wins in six games. The Bulls will enter this game on the back of two defeats at the hands of Miami (OH) (37-20) and Central Michigan (38-19), but will aim to end their campaign on a good note.

The Bobcats sit third in the MAC table, securing seven wins in their 11 matchups. They have a brilliant 5-2 conference record and an unbeaten 6-0 record at home. However, they have struggled on the road, winning just once in five games. They will head into this game with high confidence, thanks to their dominating victory over Massachusetts (42-14), and aim for a big win against the Bulls as well.

Buffalo vs Ohio: Date & kick-off time

The Buffalo vs Ohio game will be played on November 28 at the UB Stadium.

Date November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT Venue UB Stadium Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo vs Ohio on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Buffalo vs Ohio Team News

Buffalo Team News

The Bulls will be missing out on the services of tight end Ryan Daly, who has been out with an injury since late September. Meanwhile, offensive linemen Alex Heininger and Jake Timm, linebackers Matthew Conlin and Mathew Hilty, edge Jacari Bennett and defensive lineman Christopher Climes and wide receiver Dwayne Early Jr. have been reportedly questionable for this game.

Ohio Team News

The Bobcats have a huge list of questionables for this game, as reported on November 18, 2025. They are, namely, defensive tackle RK Keuchler, linebackers Jermaine Minnis and Michael Molnar, wide receivers Khamani Debrow, Max Rodarte, Rashad Perry, Kaden Hurst, and Eamonn Dennis, cornerbacks Tony Mathis and Ronald Jackson Jr., Jaymar Mundy and Michael Mack II, quarterback Jacob Winters, and defensive lineman Kaci Seegars.