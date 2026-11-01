Bryan Mbeumo reveals exactly what went wrong for Man Utd in Chelsea collapse

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Bryan Mbeumo insists Manchester United can take genuine positives from their recent defeat to Chelsea despite suffering a frustrating second-half collapse at Stamford Bridge. The forward praised the squad's underlying unity and improved attacking intent under Michael Carrick following Lisandro Martinez's costly dismissal.

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United suffer defeat at Stamford Bridge

United forward Mbeumo has expressed his bitter disappointment following a tough defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The visiting side started brightly, creating strong opportunities through Amad Diallo and Mbeumo himself during a largely dominant first half. However, the match slipped entirely away from Carrick's side shortly after the break.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the 50th minute, and a Cole Palmer penalty quickly doubled Chelsea's overall advantage. The decisive penalty arrived shortly after Martinez received a second yellow card for a late foul on Wesley Fofana. This damaging dismissal left the away side with a massive mountain to climb.

Mbeumo praises squad mentality and unity

Despite the highly frustrating final result, Mbeumo was quick to highlight the remarkably positive mentality shown by his team-mates. He stressed that the entire squad remains tightly knit and totally focused on turning their domestic fortunes around.

"A lot of disappointment today," Mbeumo told MUTV. "I thought we played a solid game today, a good first half especially. And everything was good, the mentality, the work-rate. I think a win is going to come.

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"I feel like everyone linked together, even some who made mistakes, we were there for him. When someone did great, everyone was there to get something from this."

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Finding attacking rhythm despite the result

United have heavily struggled to create clear-cut openings in recent outings, making their first-half performance a very welcome change. Mbeumo noted that the team carried a genuine attacking threat before the unfortunate red card entirely altered the match dynamics.

"We still trust everyone. With the man down, we still had some frustrations at the end," the forward explained. "But I think we have done everything as a team today. Maybe today, we just missed some chances. We could have been up early in the game, but that's a positive to take out of this game.

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"The structure was quite good today and the mentality, like I said. We had a lack of chances in the last couple of games, whereas we had good ones today, so things can still be positive for the next few days."

Looking ahead to crucial upcoming fixtures

Carrick must now rapidly rally his first-team squad as they navigate a highly packed and physically demanding schedule. However, United will definitively have to cope without Martinez following his costly sending off.

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The team must bounce back extremely quickly to prevent this heavy defeat from permanently derailing their season momentum. United now directly turn their immediate attention to two massive upcoming games against Roma and Aston Villa.