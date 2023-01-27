Brighton's Caicedo could submit transfer request to force through move to Arsenal or Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea with both reportedly trying to sign him before the end of the transfer window.

Caicedo considering forcing a move

Arsenal and Chelsea circling

Brighton reluctant to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League leaders Arsenal and free-spending Chelsea are set to battle it out for another emerging talent as both look to add 21-year-old Caicedo to their rosters before the end of January. The Brighton midfielder is apparently desperate for a move and according to the Daily Mail is willing to hand in a transfer request in order to force a move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have seen a £60 million bid swatted away while Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Caicedo for the past month. Brighton do not believe they need to sell the midfielder, who is invaluable to the way they play, and are holding out for at least £80m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have already seen their number one target Mykhailo Mudryk sign for Chelsea this winter and may not want to see the same thing happen again, meaning we could be in for an exciting few days surrounding the two clubs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has said he hopes Caicedo stays until the end of the season. “He is only focused on Brighton. I understand he has the chance to go to a very big team but I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season” he said. “My opinion is that is the best solution for him and us.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL, CHELSEA & CAICEDO? A big FA Cup tie lies ahead for Arsenal as they face Manchester City on Friday night for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea enjoy a week off after being dumped out at the last stage of the competition by Pep Guardiola's team. Caicedo's Brighton are set to face Liverpool on Sunday, but it is yet to been seen if De Zerbi includes his star midfielder for the clash.