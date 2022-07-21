Brazil vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Brazil will face Peru on Thursday in the 2022 Copa América Femenina. Heading into the match, the former are top of Group B and through to the semi-finals at least, while the latter lie last and are eliminated.
With no wins to their name, the Peru are hoping their tournament will not be a bust - but they face a tough challenge against a red-hot favourite.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Brazil vs Peru
|Date
|July 21, 2022
|Times
|8:00pm ET, 5:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 1
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Brazil roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lorena, Natascha, Luciana
|Defenders
|Letícia Santos, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires, Antônia, Tainara, Fe Palermo
|Midfielders
|Duda Santos, Angelina, Duda, Adriana, Duda Sampaio, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Luana
|Forwards
|Gabi Portilho, Debinha, Bia Zaneratto, Geyse, Gio Queiroz
Brazil have been dominant so far in this competition, winning all three of their matches. The team are yet to concede a goal, beating Argentina 4-0, Uruguay 3-0 and Venezuela 4-0.
In the most recent match against Venezuela, three different Brazilian players scored goals, led by Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, who scored a pair in the second half.
Brazil has been the strongest team in the history of this competition, winning all but one of the eight tournaments that have been played. 2006 was the only year they didn’t win the title, as it lost in the championship game. Furthermore, they have only ever lost two games in this competition.
Predicted Brazil starting XI: Vanegas, Carabalí Martínez, Arias, Ramos Santana, Bedoya Durango, Montoya, Caicedo Alegría, Santos, Ospina, Usme; Perez.
|Position
|Peru roster
|Goalkeepers
|Alfaro, Sánchez, Shalit
|Defenders
|Vásquez, Cagnina, Llamoca, Miranda, S. Flores, Herrera
|Midfielders
|Wowk, Cagnina, Dorador, Muñoz, Arévalo, E. Flores, Domínguez, Novoa
Forwards
|Kimball, Canales, Neyra, Núñez, Martínez, Otiniano
This year’s Copa América Femenina hasn’t gone well for Peru. The team has played three games so far and has yet to score a goal, losing 4-0 to Argentina, 2-0 to Venezuela and 6-0 to Uruguay.
The most recent match was the Uruguay loss. Peru managed to take 18 shots in the match, but only three were on target.
With Peru eliminated, this will mark the fifth time in a row that this team exited this tournament in the group stage.
Predicted Chile starting XI: Balmaceda, Lopez, Saez, Toro, Araya, Lara, Zamora, Grez, Navarrete, Acuna; Endler.
Last five results
|Brazil results
|Peru results
|Venezuela 0-4 Brazil (Jul 18)
|Peru 0-6 Uruguay (Jul 18)
|Uruguay 0-3 Brazil (Jul 12)
|Peru 0-2 Venezuela (Jul 15)
|Brazil 4-0 Argentina (Jul 9)
|Argentina 4-0 Peru (Jul 12)
|Sweden 3-1 Brazil (Jun 28)
|Mexico 3-0 Peru (Jun 28)
|Denmark 2-1 Brazil (Jun 24)
|Mexico 5-1 Peru (Jun 25)
