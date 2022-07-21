Brazil vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Selecao are already into the last four, and will be eyeing a clean sweep - here's all you need to know

Brazil will face Peru on Thursday in the 2022 Copa América Femenina. Heading into the match, the former are top of Group B and through to the semi-finals at least, while the latter lie last and are eliminated.

Watch Brazil vs Peru on fuboTV

With no wins to their name, the Peru are hoping their tournament will not be a bust - but they face a tough challenge against a red-hot favourite.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brazil vs Peru Date July 21, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00 pm PT

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa America Femenina matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel: FOX Sports 1

Team news and rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Lorena, Natascha, Luciana Defenders Letícia Santos, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires, Antônia, Tainara, Fe Palermo Midfielders Duda Santos, Angelina, Duda, Adriana, Duda Sampaio, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Luana Forwards Gabi Portilho, Debinha, Bia Zaneratto, Geyse, Gio Queiroz

Brazil have been dominant so far in this competition, winning all three of their matches. The team are yet to concede a goal, beating Argentina 4-0, Uruguay 3-0 and Venezuela 4-0.

In the most recent match against Venezuela, three different Brazilian players scored goals, led by Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, who scored a pair in the second half.

Brazil has been the strongest team in the history of this competition, winning all but one of the eight tournaments that have been played. 2006 was the only year they didn’t win the title, as it lost in the championship game. Furthermore, they have only ever lost two games in this competition.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Vanegas, Carabalí Martínez, Arias, Ramos Santana, Bedoya Durango, Montoya, Caicedo Alegría, Santos, Ospina, Usme; Perez.

Position Peru roster Goalkeepers Alfaro, Sánchez, Shalit Defenders Vásquez, Cagnina, Llamoca, Miranda, S. Flores, Herrera Midfielders Wowk, Cagnina, Dorador, Muñoz, Arévalo, E. Flores, Domínguez, Novoa Forwards Kimball, Canales, Neyra, Núñez, Martínez, Otiniano

This year’s Copa América Femenina hasn’t gone well for Peru. The team has played three games so far and has yet to score a goal, losing 4-0 to Argentina, 2-0 to Venezuela and 6-0 to Uruguay.

The most recent match was the Uruguay loss. Peru managed to take 18 shots in the match, but only three were on target.

With Peru eliminated, this will mark the fifth time in a row that this team exited this tournament in the group stage.

Predicted Chile starting XI: Balmaceda, Lopez, Saez, Toro, Araya, Lara, Zamora, Grez, Navarrete, Acuna; Endler.

