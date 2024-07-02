This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa America
Levi's Stadium
Anselm Noronha

Brazil vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will look to maneuver their way into the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals when they square against already-qualified Colombia at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday.

Selecao climbed second in Group D courtesy of a 4-1 win against Paraguay, while Colombia maintained their perfect record in the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 2, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Venue:Levi's Stadium

The Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Tuesday, July 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling Blue, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), ViX and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Selecao boss Dorival Junior may opt to start Endrick ahead of Vinicious Jr. given the latter - along with Eder Militao and Wendell - is at risk of a one-match ban if booked here.

With Endrick in the line-up, Rodrygo will switch to the left flank and Raphinha will begin on the bench once again, while Guilherme Arana reclaims his place from Wendell.

Lucas Paqueta is also on a yellow card going into the tie.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Savinho, Pereira, Rodrygo; Endrick.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Allison, Bento, Rafael
Defenders:Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savinho, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe

Colombia team news

James Rodriguez is a doubt after being forced off in the Costa Rica win due to a fever, while Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios and Jhon Cordoba walk the tightrope of suspension as the trio are on a yellow card each.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz will lead in the Colombian attack alongside Jhon Duran and Luis Sinisterra.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Machado; Castano, Uribe, J. Arias; Sinisterra, Duran, Diaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ospina, Vargas, Montero
Defenders:Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado
Midfielders:Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla
Forwards:Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brazil and Colombia across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 16, 2023Colombia 2-1 BrazilCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
November 11, 2021Brazil 1-0 ColombiaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
October 10, 2021Colombia 0-0 BrazilCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
June 23, 2021Brazil 2-1 ColombiaCopa America
September 6, 2019Brazil 2-2 ColombiaInternational Friendly

Useful links

